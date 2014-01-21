Here's What Halal Really Means

The term ‘halal’ is generally used to describe a lifestyle and, more specifically, butchering practice used by the Muslim community that follows religious law. It turns out it’s not that different from kosher and may even be a healthy, more ethical alternative to mass produced meat.
