This halal copy of a KFC store in Iran was shut down for being too American

Just days after it opened in Iran’s capital, Tehran, a fast food restaurant resembling the US chain KFC was closed for its American influence

While the manager says his “Halal KFC” store had nothing to do with the US brand, Iranian officials were concerned its presence could be seen as “part of American influence into Iranian culture.”

“The US is one of Iran’s major enemies and this will have grave dangers for the country,” a sign posted on the buildings doors reportedly read following the closure.

Tasnim News Agency reports the restaurant “didn’t have authorisation and had been operating under a false license”.

“The shutting down of Halal KFC was due to a misunderstanding,” Abbas Pazuki, the manager told the local news agency.

“We are part of a brand known as Halal KFC, which comes from Turkey. It belongs to Muslims and its target market is Muslim nations,” he said.

The Iranian chamber of commerce head, Ali Fazeli says Iran has not and will not allow Western brands to operate in the fast food sector.

“In accordance with orders from the supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), we do not give any authorisation to Western brands,” he said.

These photos of the store were posted to social media.

ازدحام جمعیت در افتتاح اولین شعبه کی اف سی حلال در ایران … خوش آمدید مردم ایران A photo posted by kfciran (@kfciranian) on Nov 1, 2015 at 6:30am PST

به زودی …اولین شعبه رسمی شرکت کی اف سی حلال در ایران A photo posted by kfciran (@kfciranian) on Oct 18, 2015 at 1:12pm PDT

Despite recently reaching a landmark nuclear deal with America — the first agreement between a US president and a high-ranking Iranian official in more than 30 years — the two countries have not improved their diplomatic ties.

In fact, one of Iran’s most powerful authorities Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has openly said the deal will not change the history between the two countries.

Previously Khamenei was quoted as saying: “Death to America, because America is the original source of this pressure. They insist on putting pressure on our dear people’s economy. What is their goal? Their goal is to put the people against the system.” Read more here.

