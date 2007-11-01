Hakia Launches Social Search, Gets a Few More Users

Earnest New York based search engine Hakia continues to try to carve out a piece of the gigantic search market. Hakia has launched a version of “social search,” in which you can discover Hakia users who share your curiosities (or, more prosaically, entered the same queries as you).

At first glance, it looks like Yet-Another-Social-Networking-Service, but perhaps people will find it entertaining. (Mashable suggests that it’s the beginning of a Yahoo Answers clone. To us, it looks more like Yahoo Answers-Meets-Mahalo).

Overall, Hakia’s doing OK. Traffic is still tiny, but it’s headed in the right direction.

See Also: The Big Problem for Hakia, Mahalo, and other Google Killing Search Engines

