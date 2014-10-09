Stunning Photos Of 2 Million Muslims Making The Annual Pilgrimage To Mecca

REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca .

This past week in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Muslims from all over the world came together to perform rituals, give thanks and prayer, and celebrate as part of one of the most important Muslim traditions of the year. Over the course of four days, followers completed various stages of ceremony at a number of different locations in and around the city.

The annual pilgrimage to Mecca, also known as Hajj, occurs every year on the 8th to 12th days of the last month of the Islamic calendar. Over 2 million people came this year and, while some feared for potential Ebola outbreaks within a group of that size, an epidemic did not occur.

Hajj is thought by many to be the largest annual collection of people in one place. The crowds are massive in size and the magnitude is truly stunning.

The annual journey to Mecca, also know as Hajj in the Muslim faith, is considered one of the largest yearly gatherings of people on the planet. Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. All Muslims who are physically and economically able to go to Mecca, a city in Western Saudi Arabia, are mandated by the Pillars of Islam to make the journey at least once in their lives. Muslims come from all over the world to the city to give thanks and prayers and to celebrate. An aerial view is seen of the Grand Mosque on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. All men who enter Mecca for the Hajj must wear similar white clothes, symbolizing their equality with one another. Muslim pilgrims perform Friday prayers around Namirah mosque on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. One of the main practices of the Hajj is visiting the Ka'bah, a sacred, cube-shaped building in the center of the Masjid al-Haram, the largest and most holy Mosque in the world. Followers must walk around the Ka'bah seven times and recite prayers. Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage for this year in Mecca October 6, 2014. Next, they visit Mina, an area west of Mecca, where they prepare tents and spend the whole day, offering prayers. An aerial view is seen of the tents of Muslim pilgrims on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 5, 2014. Following the visit to the Ka'bah and Mina, pilgrims continue to the Arafat plains and ascend Mount Mercy to sit vigil. Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca October 3, 2014. After visiting and praying at another location known as Muzdalifah, Muslims in Mecca travel again to the Mina to throw pebbles at large pillars to symbolically 'stone the devil'. Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. Followers then complete several other rituals over the course of three more days including more stone throwing, animal sacrifice, and the shaving of their heads. Muslim pilgrims pray near the holy Kaaba (not seen) at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. After four days or more of prayer, celebration, rituals, and contemplation, followers visit the Ka'bah again and then leave for home. Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba during their final circling at the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage for this year in Mecca October 6, 2014. Learn more about what's going on in Mecca. 'MECCA-HATTAN': Islam's Holiest City Is Being Overhauled, And People Are Furious»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.