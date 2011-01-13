The Dramatic Photos That Show The Haitian Crisis Is Far From Over

Leah Goldman
haiti

Photo: AP Images

A year after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti, killing 316,000 and leaving thousands more injured, nothing much has changed.Most of Haiti is still in ruins, with many of its citizens still living in tents or crumbled homes.

Haiti has faced even more tragedy with the outbreak of Cholera that began this fall, killing at least 3,500 people.

Relieve efforts continue and many events such as religious and remembrance ceremonies are planned to honour the victims. Former President Bill Clinton also took a trip to Haiti for the one-year anniversary to help with relief efforts.

President Rene Preval, first lady, and Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive carry wreaths honouring the victims

A religious ceremony was held in this massive grave site honouring those who died a year ago

A man who lost his leg in the earthquake stands in a cathedral, still in ruins

Haitian women look at photos from the days following the earthquake

Former President Bill Clinton travel led to Haiti for the year anniversary

Most buildings are still rubble

Children fly kites overlooking the ruins

One of the only reconstructed buildings in Haiti

Haitians watch the inauguration of the market, another event planned for the anniversary

Haitians facing more devastation with the cholera outbreak still spreading that has killed at least 3,500 people

