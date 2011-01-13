The Dramatic Photos That Show The Haitian Crisis Is Far From Over

Photo: AP Images

A year after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti, killing 316,000 and leaving thousands more injured, nothing much has changed.Most of Haiti is still in ruins, with many of its citizens still living in tents or crumbled homes.



Haiti has faced even more tragedy with the outbreak of Cholera that began this fall, killing at least 3,500 people.

Relieve efforts continue and many events such as religious and remembrance ceremonies are planned to honour the victims. Former President Bill Clinton also took a trip to Haiti for the one-year anniversary to help with relief efforts.

