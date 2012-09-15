The National Palace In Haiti Is Being Torn To Pieces After 90 Years

Photo: Karljeanjeune/Instagram

After 90 years standing, the National Palace in Haiti is slowly coming down.The structure, which has weathered its share of political turmoil and civil unrest, sustained massive structural damage during the January 2010 earthquake that devastated the country.



Piece by piece, the J/P Haitian Relief organisation has taken the building apart.

travellers and citizens in Haiti have photographed the destruction on Instagram.

