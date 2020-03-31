A hairstylist is transforming her boyfriend into characters from Princess Leia to the Tiger King while they're in quarantine together

Heidi Lee Oley A hairstylist is transforming her boyfriend into popular pop culture figures like Princess Leia and the Tiger King while they’re in quarantine together.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, hairstylist Heidi Lee Oley decided to shut down her Atlanta salon and head to her family’s cabin with her boyfriend Geoff.

Oley is passing the time by watching educational videos to expand her hair skills, and Geoff said she could practice on his long locks whenever she needed to.

The result has turned into a hilarious Instagram series, in which Oley has transformed Geoff into everyone from George Washington and Princess Leia to Post Malone and Joe Exotic (of newfound “Tiger King” fame).

Insider spoke with Oley to find out how the series first came about, where she finds inspiration, and just how Geoff feels about his newfound internet fame as her hair model.

Heidi Lee Oley decided to close her boutique salon, Chroma Station Salon, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on March 18.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley closed the Chroma Station Salon (pictured) due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 18.

“You can’t maintain a six-foot distance while trying to do someone’s hair and doing the right thing,” she told Insider. “So we shut down before our mayor forced it.”

On March 24, Atlanta Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms issued a stay-at-home order and said all nonessential businesses had to remain shut for the next 14 days.

Oley, who has been doing hair for nearly 11 years, said that she and her two employees must now file for unemployment benefits.

“There’s three of us without work at the moment, which has just been awful,” she added.

Oley and her boyfriend Geoff decided to escape their small apartments and go to her family’s cabin in northern Georgia before the stay-at-home order was issued.

Heidi Lee Oley The first thing Oley noticed about Geoff was his long, curly hair.

“Before everything got on lockdown, we decided to come up here so that we can have some space – and so we don’t kill each other,” Oley said with a laugh.

“Neither of us wanted to be stuck inside,” she added. “So at least we can walk around the yard because we don’t have any neighbours up here.”

Since Oley was out of work, she decided to spend her free time watching videos to expand her hair skills. And Geoff was more than happy to help her practice.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley has always loved playing with Geoff’s hair.

It was actually Geoff’s hair – which falls three inches past his collarbone – that first caught Oley’s eye when she met him through mutual friends at a bar two years ago.

“I saw that he was really tall and had great hair,” she said. “Once I realised that he had an Australian accent I said, ‘OK, you have to hang out with me for the rest of the day.’ He’s been stuck with me ever since.”

Oley has always loved braiding and straightening Geoff’s curly hair, but she decided to use their time in quarantine to experiment with a variety of styles instead.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley first got the idea to transform Geoff into George Washington.

One day while Geoff – a software engineer – was working on the computer, Oley began to curl his hair.

“I said, ‘I’m going to turn you into George Washington,'” she recalled. “And that’s what happened.”

Oley decided to post a picture of Geoff’s presidential hairdo on one of her favourite hairstylist groups on Facebook, where it was an instant hit.

Heidi Lee Oley She posted his George Washington hairdo on Facebook, where it was an instant hit.

“It got over 1,000 likes fairly quickly,” she said. “Everyone said, ‘Keep this coming, ‘I haven’t laughed in weeks,’ ‘I had to shut down my salon today and this is the only thing that made me smile.”‘

“The love and positivity we got back from it was amazing,” she added. “I wanted to keep it going to keep people smiling.”

Since that first photo, Oley and Geoff have become more and more creative with their shoots, adding costumes, props, and their adorable pup.

Heidi Lee Oley The couple then got even more creative with their photo shoots.

Oley transformed Geoff into Princess Leia from “Star Wars,” and had their dog play the role of Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian.”

She also turned Geoff into Joe Exotic, who has become a star in a matter of days thanks to the new Netflix docuseries “Tiger King.”

Heidi Lee Oley Oley even turned Geoff into Joe Exotic from the new hit Netflix series ‘Tiger King.’

Geoff bore a striking resemblance to the former zoo operator thanks to Oley’s work.

But Oley’s favourite shoot was transforming Geoff into a ’90s prom queen.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley’s favourite shoot was turning Geoff into a 90’s prom queen.

“I had that hair style when I went to homecoming in 2002 and it just brought back so many memories,” she said.

“I had to go outside and pick flowers to replicate the butterfly clips. When I posted that everyone said, ‘Oh my god, I had that hair.'”

Oley said she gets plenty of requests, but many of them are unattainable because she only has a few hair tools on hand at the cabin.

Heidi Lee Oley Geoff is seen here as Cindy Lou Who from ‘The Grinch.’

“I’m using tools that I got from the dollar store and grocery store because I didn’t really think I was going to be doing hair,” she said. “All my tools are still at home.”

“Right now I have a curling iron, a hairbrush, a comb, and some bobby pins,” she added. “I have one clip. I wish I had a flat iron!”

While Oley gets some inspiration from her new fans, she also finds plenty of ideas from pop culture figures like Amy Winehouse and Post Malone.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley also transformed Geoff into the rapper Post Malone.

“People want Marge Simpson hair and obviously I can’t do that,” she said. “The ideas just come to me and I just kind of work with what I have.”

Oley has also been doing designs that push her out of her own comfort zone as a hairstylist.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley said she loved that the couple’s photo shoots have cheered people up during the pandemic.

“I’m a colorist,” she said. “I do anything from blonde to vivid colours and my main clientele are women that are about 20 to 50 years old with long hair, so I’m used to just doing loose wave curls and that’s it.”

“So doing this, I’m going back to basics and tapping into things that I learned in hair school 11 years ago,” she added. “It’s fun to get out of my comfort zone. And it’s challenging and nice to do, so that I don’t get stuck doing the same thing over and over.”

Oley has continued sharing her and Geoff’s photo shoots on Instagram, where they have racked up thousands of likes.

Heidi Lee Oley Geoff is seen here as Princess Leia from ‘Star Wars.’

“I was not expecting this,” she said. “I was just expecting the hair community to have a few laughs.”

“I couldn’t think of a better time to make people laugh,” she added. “Because this is such a terrifying moment in life.”

Oley believes the photos have really resonated with people because it gives them a reason to smile again.

Heidi Lee Oley Geoff as Joe Exotic doing one of his music videos in ‘Tiger King.’

“Every article right now is so scary,” she said. “Having something just absolutely ridiculous pop up brings us back to the reality we had a few weeks ago.”

“I have people telling me, ‘Oh, my parents love this,’ or, ‘My kids love seeing this,”‘ she added. “And this is why we keep doing it. To make people have a more positive outlook at the moment.”

And Oley said Geoff has absolutely loved becoming her personal hair model.

Heidi Lee Oley Oley and Geoff drew inspiration from a number of eras.

“He is typically so calm and chilled, but he is so excited,” she said. “He will come up to me and he’ll be like, ‘Alright, you can do my hair in two hours,’ or he’ll ask, ‘When are you going to do my hair?'”

“He looks forward to it and he comes up with the majority of the poses,” she added. “He’s a professional now, it’s very natural for him. He is living his best life doing this.”

Oley said she and Geoff will keep releasing new photos for as long as they’re stuck inside.

Heidi Lee Oley Geoff is seen here as Amy Winehouse.

People are already asking if the couple will keep up the shoots after the pandemic settles down, and if they will make calendars.

As for now, there will be plenty more wild pictures – and hairstyles – to come.

