14 Haircuts That Ruined Celebrity Careers

Karlie Kloss caught backlash for cutting her long hair short days before the Victoria’s Secret runway show.

Model Karlie Kloss recently caused controversy when she



cut her long hair short just two days before her runway debut as a Victoria’s Secret angel.Despite her career currently picking up steam, Kloss continued to anger Victoria’s Secret fans when she kept the shorter ‘do for a recent ad campaign.

And you know what happens when you upset Victoria’s Secret fans? You get ousted, like Miranda Kerr reportedly just was for becoming too big for the brand.

As these 14 celebrities examples show, a star’s hairstyle correlates strongly to their success.

From cancelled television shows to bringing down a pop star, check out the power of a hairstyle.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.