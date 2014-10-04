#HairGate: iPhone 6 Customers Are Complaining That The Phone Is Ripping Out Their Hair

James Cook

First, there was #BendGate. Reports flooded the media that claimed the iPhone 6 Plus was susceptible to bending when kept in your pocket. 

Now, there’s #HairGate. A 9to5Mac community post reveals that iPhone 6 customers are complaining on social media that their new phones keep ripping out chunks of their hair when they hold the phone up to their ear to take a call. 

Twitter users claim that the seam between the glass screen and aluminium back of the iPhone 6 is to blame, and it’s that gap that their hair is getting caught in. 

This news follows #GapGate, which focused on the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Customers complained to Samsung that their new Android phones had a gap between the screen and the case. It’s unknown whether Samsung customers are also experiencing hair-loss when taking calls on their phones, as some iPhone 6 users are now reporting. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.