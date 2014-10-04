HairGate: iPhone 6 Customers Are Complaining That The Phone Is Ripping Out Their Hair

First, there was #BendGate. Reports flooded the media that claimed the iPhone 6 Plus was susceptible to bending when kept in your pocket.

Now, there’s #HairGate. A 9to5Mac community post reveals that iPhone 6 customers are complaining on social media that their new phones keep ripping out chunks of their hair when they hold the phone up to their ear to take a call.

Twitter users claim that the seam between the glass screen and aluminium back of the iPhone 6 is to blame, and it’s that gap that their hair is getting caught in.

My hair keeps getting caught in the microscopic seam between glass and aluminium on my iPhone 6

— Kavan (@KavKilledKenny) October 1, 2014

@9to5Community My iPhone 6+ was pulling my hair too; I returned it, it was underwhelming:(

— Graham Cracker (@grmcrkrs) October 3, 2014

The seam on my iPhone 6 where the aluminium meets the glass is definitely catching my hair and pulling it out. #seamgate

— Paul Peavler (@CardMeHD) September 28, 2014

Anyone else getting beard hairs pulled by the iPhone 6/Plus? It catches my scruff in the seam and yanks it during calls. #hurts #beardgate

— Chad Coleman (@dominocollege) October 1, 2014

This news follows #GapGate, which focused on the Samsung Galaxy Note 4. Customers complained to Samsung that their new Android phones had a gap between the screen and the case. It’s unknown whether Samsung customers are also experiencing hair-loss when taking calls on their phones, as some iPhone 6 users are now reporting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.