This haircut is making the internet very upset

A haircut, of all things, is drawing the ire of droves of Facebook users. Barbershapp, a mobile app that connects barbers with customers, published a video of a model getting an asymmetrical, layered haircut. The video has more than 9 million views on Facebook, with 41,000 mostly negative comments about the hairstyle.

The haircut video could just be a smart marketing decision to raise the profile of the mobile app, but one thing that seems certain is that this haircut won’t be a trend any time soon.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

