This Map Shows What A Haircut Costs Around The US

Not all haircuts are priced equally.

According to mobile payments company Square, which crunched data from sellers around the U.S. over the past six months, the average woman’s haircut in the U.S. costs $US44, and the average men’s trim costs $US28.

But those figures are significantly higher in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles, among other metropolitan areas, some of which are highlighted on the map below. Square also found that not everyone in the country tips for a haircut. When they do, their tips are, on average, around 20%.

Note: The map below only highlights a few locations. National averages are based on tens of thousands of transactions from all over the U.S.





