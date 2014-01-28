This Hair-Raising Brake Test For A Battle Tank Should Get Someone Fired

These folks in the Netherlands must be crazy.

Approximately 20 or so people acted as the suicide finish line for a Leopard tank’s brake test.

To be clear, the Leopard weighs 60 tons and travels at 45 mph and would have made pulp out of those hapless humans.

All I know is that if this video — which popped up today with little explanation — came out of the American armed forces, heads would be serving jail time.

Incredible:

