A New Beauty Startup Sent Hair And Makeup Stylists To My Tiny New York Apartment -- Here's How It Worked Out

Madeline Stone / Business Insider Adriana set up her makeup supplies in my tiny kitchen.

Last Friday evening, I got to try out TheStylisted

,a new startup that helps women book appointments with professional hair and makeup artists.

For many women, getting ready for a big event like a wedding or work function can be overwhelming. It’s tough to budget enough time to visit a salon, and once you’re there, you’re basically trusting a complete stranger to achieve the look you want.

With TheStylisted, the salon comes directly to you. Just before 6 p.m., a stylist showed up to my apartment to do my hair for me. Thirty minutes later, a makeup artist arrived.

The entire experience was easy and relaxing, and I’d love to use it again next time I have to attend a big event. Read more about the company’s founders and why they want to save women the hassle of visiting salons here.

Disclosure: TheStylisted covered our hair and makeup trial.

