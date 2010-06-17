Hainan Property Prices Collapse

Whoops. Hainan property prices just fell nearly 30% in a month.



Sucks to be an April buyer:

Capital Vue:

The province recorded a 19.05 per cent month-on-month decline in the transaction area of commercial residential properties to 627,700 square meters in March. Average transaction prices were down 12.82 per cent month-on-month to 12,280 yuan per square meter.

There was a 9.64 per cent month-on-month decline in the transaction area of commercial residential properties in April to 567,200 square meters. Average transaction prices declined 2.84 per cent month-on-month to 11,932 yuan per square meter.

Transactions of commercial residential properties in May plummeted 57.95 per cent from April to 229,000 square meters. Average transaction prices plunged 29.74 per cent month-on-month to 8,483 yuan per square meter.

It looks like regulatory tightening is having an effect here too. Given that Hainan is an island, and a popular tourist destination, one wonders if new government restrictions for second-home buyers will hit this province particularly hard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.