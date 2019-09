Indie folk rock pop girl group HAIM was the musical guest on this week’s “Saturday Night Live.”

The group, made up of three sisters from Los Angeles and one male drummer, performed “The Wire” and “Don’t Save Me” off their new album “Days Are Gone.”

“The Wire”

“Don’t Save Me”

