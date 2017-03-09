The Hailo brand is officially being killed off

LONDON — Hailo is no more.

Following a merger with Daimler-owned mytaxi in July 2016, the taxi app is now being rebranded as Mytaxi.

In an email sent to customers last week, Hailo informs them that that “we’re rebranding to mytaxi, so we’re asking all of our loyal passengers like you to download a great, new app and join us in our latest adventure.”

The London firm has been around on the streets of the British capital since 2011 — but struggled against well-funded American rival Uber.

Hailo ultimately focused on London’s traditional black cabs, and had an ill-fated expansion to New York City that resulted in the departure of founder and CEO Jay Bregman (but not before raising $US30 million, or £25 million, in venture capital in the US). But it wasn’t enough to keep it afloat as an independent company.

We’ve known the death of the Hailo brand is coming for a while now. The company said at the time of the Mytaxi merger that the name Hailo, and the separate app, would be retired “by mid-2017.” And now it’s finally happening.

Hailo users are being instructed to install a new app in the coming days as it transfers all their accounts across, and Twitter accounts are advertising the rebranding.

Hailo did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Here’s the email Hailo is sending its customers:

Hi [NAME], Hailo is now mytaxi! We’ve joined forces with mytaxi! London’s number one taxi app has now become Europe’s largest taxi app. Hello mytaxi, Farewell Hailo We’re rebranding to mytaxi, so we’re asking all of our loyal passengers like you to download a great, new app and join us in our latest adventure. Sounds good… What’s next? We’ll be in touch in the next few days to help you download the mytaxi app. Please don’t download anything before then. We’ll do all of the behind the scenes trickery for you to synchronise your Hailo account with the new app, so hang fire. Lastly, please make sure you’re on the latest version of Hailo (Go to your app store and check for available updates) so you can transfer your account to mytaxi

