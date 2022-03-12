Hailey Bieber is ‘home now and doing well’ after she was hospitalized with a small blood clot on her brain

Hailey Bieber at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2021. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hailey Bieber is home after being hospitalized for a blood clot on her brain.

The model said she had “stroke-like symptoms” before being taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear how long Bieber was in the hospital or what caused the clot to form.

Hailey Bieber revealed on Saturday that she was hospitalized earlier this week with a small blood clot on her brain.

In a statement posted in an Instagram story, Bieber said that she was eating breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber on Thursday when she started having “stroke-like symptoms” and was taken to the hospital. Doctors discovered she small blood clot, which caused her lack of oxygen.

The model said she recovered within a few hours and later returned home, although she didn’t say how long she stayed in the hospital.

Bieber called the incident “one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through,” but thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of her during her hospital visit.

Representatives for Bieber declined to comment further.

Hailey Bieber shared a statement about her hospitalization in an Instagram story. Hailey Bieber/Instagram

It’s also unclear what caused the clot in Bieber’s brain, but sources close to Bieber told TMZ that doctors think it could be COVID-related and affected the way she moved.

A rep for Justin Bieber confirmed to People last month that he tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak of the virus within his team. He rescheduled the Las Vegas show on his Justice World Tour, which had already been pushed back due to the pandemic, according to the outlet.