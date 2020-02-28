Hailey Baldwin wore an all-purple outfit that included leather leg warmers

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey Bieber has been wearing a lot of monochrome looks during Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) was photographed on Wednesday wearing purple faux-leather leg warmers during Paris Fashion Week.

The model paired the Sally Pointe leg warmers with a matching purple sarong, and a chunky sweater from the same designer.

She accessorized her monochrome look with a black Bottega Veneta handbag, YSL sunglasses, and Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) is bringing her fashion A-game to Paris Fashion Week.

The 23-year-old model was photographed on Wednesday wearing a head-to-toe purple outfit from Sally Pointe’s Fall 2020 runway that consisted of faux-leather purple leg warmers. She paired the thigh-high leg warmers with a matching $US1,150 sarong and a $US1,450 chunky knit sweater. All of the items were available for purchase at the time of writing.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey Bieber wore the Sally Pointe outfit on Wednesday.

Bieber accessorized her monochromatic look with a black $US3,600 Bottega Veneta handbag and hoops, YSL sunglasses, and suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Bieber appears to be sticking to the monochrome trend during Paris Fashion Week. On Thursday, she was spotted leaving the Crillon hotel wearing an all-white look.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images She was pictured wearing all white leaving the Crillon Hotel in Paris on Thursday.

Before she was pictured in the purple outfit on Wednesday, Bieber was first seen in an emerald Tre by Natalie Ratabesi skirt suit and Casadei over-the-knee black leather boots.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Hailey Bieber was seen on Wednesday wearing an emerald suit.

Later that night, Bieber changed into another monochrome outfit. She arrived at the Ferdi restaurant in Paris wearing a Mulberry jacket dress, $US829.50 Amina Muaddi over-the-knee boots, and Balenciaga “B” earrings. She also carried a white version of the Bottega Veneta pouch that she wore on Wednesday.

Splash News Hailey Bieber wore an all brown outfit to dinner on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Bieber dazzled in a black minidress and sheer tights at the YSL fashion show. She paired the YSL dress with patent leather pumps from the same designer.

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Getty Images Hailey Bieber wore a black YSL midi dress to the brand’s fashion show on Tuesday.

