18 of the most daring outfits Hailey Baldwin has ever worn

Hailey Bieber arrived at the 2015 MTV EMAs in a Versace minidress that had a plunging neckline and cutouts along the torso and thighs. Hailey Bieber at the 2015 MTV EMAs. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Bieber wore a sheer Georges Chakra jumpsuit that was embroidered with sparkly leaves at the 2016 MTV VMAs. Hailey Bieber at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She looked chic at the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in a sheer Naeem Khan turtleneck dress, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman sandals. Hailey Bieber at the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar

Bieber was pictured at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in a white minidress with ruffles and sheer paneling all throughout. Hailey Bieber at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Robino Salvatore/Getty Images

She sparkled at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Hailey Bieber at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bieber changed into an equally sheer jumpsuit from designer Alexandre Vauthier. Hailey Bieber at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Bieber arrived at the 2017 Art+Commerce exhibition in an intricate little black dress designed by Julien Macdonald. Hailey Bieber at the 2017 Art+Commerce exhibition. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

She showed up at Balmain’s 2017 Paris Fashion Week show in a naked dress from the designer. It featured polka dots on top and dangling fabric on the bottom. Hailey Bieber at the 2017 Paris Fashion Week Balmain show. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bieber walked the red carpet at the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party in a DSquared2 dress with sheer paneling and ruffles all over. Hailey Bieber at the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle

She wore yet another sparkly, sheer jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Hailey Bieber at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bieber looked amazing at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in a bright-red Zuhair Murad dress with fringe on the top and bottom. Hailey Bieber at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images

The model exuded glamour at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in an embellished Roberto Cavalli Couture gown with a sheer skirt. Hailey Bieber at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Bieber arrived at the Met Gala in a backless Alexander Wang dress with a daring low cut. Hailey Bieber wore pink to the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

At the 2020 Golden Globes after-party, Bieber embraced the no-pants look in a sparkly YSL blazer dress with a plunging neckline. Hailey Bieber at the 2020 Golden Globes after-party. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

At the premiere of her husband’s 2020 YouTube docuseries, she wore a sparkly black Zuhair Murad dress with a cutout and sheer skirt. Hailey Bieber at the 2020 premiere of the YouTube docuseries ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons.’ Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Bieber posed in a Versace gown that was sheer and embroidered with Swarovski crystals. Hailey Bieber at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. George Pimentel/Getty

The model attended YSL’s 2020 Paris Fashion Week show in a black-and-gold minidress from the same designer that had a triangular cutout in the middle of her chest. Hailey Bieber at the 2020 YSL Paris Fashion Week show. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images