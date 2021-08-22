18 of the most daring outfits Hailey Baldwin has ever worn

- Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) loves to play with daring fashion trends.
- The model isn’t afraid to embrace see-through dresses and looks with plunging necklines.
- Here are some of the model’s most risqué outfits over the years.
Hailey Bieber arrived at the 2015 MTV EMAs in a Versace minidress that had a plunging neckline and cutouts along the torso and thighs.
Bieber wore a sheer Georges Chakra jumpsuit that was embroidered with sparkly leaves at the 2016 MTV VMAs.
She looked chic at the 2016 Harper’s Bazaar Icons party in a sheer Naeem Khan turtleneck dress, which she paired with Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Bieber was pictured at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in a white minidress with ruffles and sheer paneling all throughout.
She sparkled at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.
Bieber changed into an equally sheer jumpsuit from designer Alexandre Vauthier.
Bieber arrived at the 2017 Art+Commerce exhibition in an intricate little black dress designed by Julien Macdonald.
She showed up at Balmain’s 2017 Paris Fashion Week show in a naked dress from the designer. It featured polka dots on top and dangling fabric on the bottom.
Bieber walked the red carpet at the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party in a DSquared2 dress with sheer paneling and ruffles all over.
She wore yet another sparkly, sheer jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bieber looked amazing at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in a bright-red Zuhair Murad dress with fringe on the top and bottom.
The model exuded glamour at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in an embellished Roberto Cavalli Couture gown with a sheer skirt.
Bieber arrived at the Met Gala in a backless Alexander Wang dress with a daring low cut.
At the 2020 Golden Globes after-party, Bieber embraced the no-pants look in a sparkly YSL blazer dress with a plunging neckline.
At the premiere of her husband’s 2020 YouTube docuseries, she wore a sparkly black Zuhair Murad dress with a cutout and sheer skirt.
At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Bieber posed in a Versace gown that was sheer and embroidered with Swarovski crystals.
The model attended YSL’s 2020 Paris Fashion Week show in a black-and-gold minidress from the same designer that had a triangular cutout in the middle of her chest.
Bieber wore an edgier Alessandra Rich velvet gown that had thigh-high slits with sheer panels on each side for a night out with her husband.