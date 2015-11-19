This Vine of 4 toy snowman yelling "Hail Satan!" is an eerie kickoff to the holiday season

‘Tis the season for wars on Christmas cups and department stores filled with preemptive holiday spirit.

But nothing captures this not-quite-holiday-season season like a Vine featuring a chorus of snowmen squeaking “Hail Satan!”

Behold Viner “Ravid” as he activates 5 toy snowmen wih a customisable echo feature:





Fusion’s David Matthews first spotted the vine, accurately describing the sound as “delightfully horrifying.”

So far, the post is at 12 million loops, so it hasn’t beaten out the horrifying “Duck Army” Vine that went viral a few months ago.

The Duck Army Vine quickly gained popularity on Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook — it now has over 130 million loops.

Let’s see how far these snowmen can go.

