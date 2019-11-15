A massively popular Chinese restaurant chain is trying to take over the world with snarky robots, free snacks and hand massages, and a noodle dancer. Here's why I loved it.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Haidilao Hot Pot is famous for its free manicures, robot servers, dancing noodles, and giant plushie companions for single diners.

Eating alone can be far from fun. But Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao goes out of its way to make single diners feel pampered.

Haidilao is a massively popular Chinese restaurant chain that serves Szechuan hot pot, in which diners cook their own meat, vegetables, and other items in boiling broth that’s usually spicy.

Haidilao is especially famous for its out-of-this-world customer service, which includes free hand massages, companion dolls, and endless freebies.

I went to New York’s first Haidilao location in Flushing, Queens, to see just how great the customer service really was.

My expectations were met, and then some. Highlights include my very real giant plushie companion, a snarky robot, a Chinese opera dancer, a hand massage, and Chanel No. 5 perfume in the bathroom.

Unlike Emma Watson, I’m not self-partnered. But I do go out to eat alone, frequently.

And eating alone is rarely a relaxing experience. You’re relegated to a table in a drafty corner, and while so-and-so is chatting with their friend or their significant other, you’re on your phone scrolling through spam emails trying to look busy. Then, you’re rushed through your meal so that the couple waiting for your table can be seated.

But when I heard about Haidilao Hot Pot, the Chinese hot pot chain famous for its free manicures, robot servers, dancing noodles, and giant plushie companions for single diners, I knew I had to eat there alone.

On a blustery Tuesday afternoon, I took the slow train into Flushing, Queens, where the first Haidilao restaurant in New York opened in September. Here’s what happened.

I stumbled around Flushing in bracing winter winds until I came to the backside of Flushing Commons, a mostly-empty commercial plaza.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The downstairs lobby was warm and welcoming, with free snacks, tea, and games. The host spoke to me in Chinese, even though my Chinese is very poor.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was instantly drawn to the colourful array of free snacks. Little did I know, this was but a taste of what was to come.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was thrilled to see sweet hawthorn fruit chips, a popular Chinese snack that I grew up with.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They also had these very tasty puffed corn snacks. I considered lingering downstairs, but the host directed me upstairs. “It’s warmer up there,” he said.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I went up to the first waiting room, which had a playpen, a massage chair, board games, books, and lemon water.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The second waiting room featured more free snacks, plenty of seating, a shoe polisher, and a hand massage and manicure station — all free.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But since I’d come on a Tuesday during lunch, there was no wait. I was led directly to my table for one, where a tablet menu and Haidilao apron awaited.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My waiter helped me order a two-flavour hot pot (spicy and non-spicy) with a wagyu beef combo, dancing noodles, and house specialty tofu and shrimp paste. I didn’t know how one ate shrimp paste, but I went with it.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

He disappeared momentarily, then came back with a giant adorable plush doll to keep me company during my meal.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

He also brought over a hair tie and a lens wipe and plastic bag for my phone. Suddenly, I heard a whir.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A robot had carried out my meal mere moments after I’d ordered! It was a cute robot, too.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My waiter transferred the dishes from the robot to the table. Then as the robot wheeled away, it said in Chinese, “Enjoy your meal!”

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Finally, all my food was in front of me. But I still had to wait for my broth to come to a boil, so I decided to make a trip to the sauce bar.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The sauce bar was loaded with sauces, fruits, appetizers, porridge, and even dessert.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It came with a handy sauce-crafting guide that helped diners pair certain sauces with different meats, veggies, and seafood items.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was dizzied by the variety. I hadn’t even heard of many of these sauces.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But as a hot pot lover, I had my go-to sauce combo: sesame paste, chilli oil, garlic, green onion, and a touch of soy sauce.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I made a mental note to come back later for the dessert, which was fruity grass jelly and optional sweet toppings. I skipped the porridge. A table of food was waiting for me.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The wagyu beef was deep red and marbled with flecks and patches of snow-white fat.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Haidilao makes its tofu in house. It’s soft but not meltingly so.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The shrimp paste had been shaped to resemble the back of a large shrimp or a fish fillet.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I’d ordered a combo because it was easier than deciding what vegetables I wanted for myself, but I was pretty happy with this colourful array.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I appreciated the small but meaningful touches: tea that was the perfect temperature, fresh fruit brought to my table, and sour plum juice — a Chinese summer favourite.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Suddenly, loud music filled the restaurant and my waiter told me to go watch the performance.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A costumed performer entered the dining space and began dancing to bombastic Chinese opera music.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This felt like a Chinese version of the Texas Roadhouse line dance, except diners seemed delighted to engage with the performer.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider



The performer went around playing rock, paper, scissors with diners, who clamored to participate.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Diners who won the game even received prizes …

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

… handed to them elegantly from the performer’s red fan!

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Finally, my hot pot had reached its boiling point and my food was ready to be cooked.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My waiter scooped out some pork bone broth for me into a bowl full of herbs and seasonings.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It was pleasant and light, but I knew it wasn’t going to be the highlight of the meal. Broth was just the beginning.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My waiter scooped the shrimp paste into tiny balls and dropped them into the pot.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

He also helped me drop my tofu into the non-spicy section of my pot.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

After three and a half minutes, my shrimp paste balls were done. Half were boiled in the spicy “mala” broth with beef tallow and half in the pork bone broth.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My waiter had also brought a special soy-and-vinegar concoction for dipping my shrimp.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They were melt-in-your-mouth soft. But after a few shrimp paste balls, I had to move on.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was really, really looking forward to the beef. I put a few strips in each broth.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I learned from my Inner Mongolian relatives that beef slices are done in seconds after it hits the boiling broth, so I scooped them out as soon as they turned brown.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Haidilao is Szechuan hot pot, which focuses more on “mala,” or a numbing spiciness that comes from peppercorns.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Juicy, fatty, and incredibly tender, the beef was my favourite thing so far. It was perfect dunked in my tangy, nutty sauce.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

As I was eating, another waiter came over and asked if I was cold. She offered me a shawl, then turned up the heating when I declined the shawl. I felt like I was in China being coddled by my cold-phobic relatives.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was also brought special sauce to dip my tofu in. From what I could taste, it was a combination of oil, chilli, garlic, and Szechuan peppercorn.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It was soft and grainy, and the special sauce added an extra kick. But I found myself wishing there was less spice and more flavour.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I’d demolished most of my meat, but my meal was far from over.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

When my waiter came by to skim foam from the surface of the broth, I decided to take a break from stuffing myself to go for some hand pampering.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I went to the hand care station, which was empty, and asked for a massage.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The masseuse put on gloves, told me to take a seat, and scooped a glob of purple sugar exfoliant onto my hand.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

She massaged the exfoliant into my hands. After she was done, she directed me to a luxurious sink in which to rinse off before the next step.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

She lathered my hands with milk-and-honey lotion, stuck thin plastic gloves on them, and told me to put them into two massaging machines.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

For five minutes, the machines massaged my hands in slow, undulating pressure waves. In the meantime, we made small talk.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

With my hands feeling re-invigorated, I returned to my hot pot for the next stage: veggies.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Veggies reveal bland broth because they only taste good when dipped in good broth.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This broth wasn’t bland, but after eating the veggies, I knew it wasn’t the best I’d had.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Still, with a bit of sauce, they were perfectly satisfactory.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Finally, it was time for my dancing noodles.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

A masked server with a tray of dough pulled up to my table. Loud music began to play.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

He stretched the dough out into a long ribbon, and the dance began.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

He twirled it all around …

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Up and down, front and back …

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

And even at me, which felt a little aggressive. Oh well.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider



Then, when the dough had been thoroughly stretched and worked, he wrapped it into neat folds.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Half went into the spicy broth, half into the non-spicy.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They, too, were done almost instantly.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They were absolutely delicious. Chewy, bouncy, and fresh, the dough had soaked up all the flavour of the soup.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It was time for a trip to the bathroom. I had high expectations based on the rest of my experience, and they were met. Not only was there a diaper changing station, but there were also diapers and baby wipes.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I don’t have a kid. But if I did, I’d be thrilled by the kid-height sink surrounded by adorable playthings.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

As a non-child, I was already enthralled.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Surprise, surprise, each stall had an electronic bidet with adjustable temperature, water pressure, and specially-designed programs for different areas of your underside!

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I couldn’t get it to work, though.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I was also amused by this sign, which offered staff assistance for our sanitary needs — truly above and beyond what I’d expect from any restaurant’s customer service.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

After I was done, I had the option of refreshing myself with Mario Badescu face spray, hand lotion, or Chanel No. 5 perfume. Or all of the above.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I returned to my seat feeling quite full and a bit sorrowful knowing my self-date was about to come to a close.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I called my waiter over and asked to take home the rest of my meal.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

He packed my broth, veggies, and noodles into little takeaway cups, and even brought me an extra packet of soup stock.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I made one last trip to the sauce bar for dessert: a bowl of fruity grass jelly topped with crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, and raisins.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

My belly was bursting at the fly, but I had to try this dessert.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Fruity, light, and slightly cold, the grass jelly was the perfect ending to a perfect meal.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

That said, my meal was anything but cheap. My total came to $US76.08 before tip, and although my meal had been big enough for two, it was much more than I would usually pay for a lunch out.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But with all the unlimited free drinks, appetizers, desserts, snacks, massages, and extraordinarily kind and attentive service, I’d truly felt like a VIP.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The only thing I was unhappy with at the end of my meal was the fact that it was over. As I said goodbye to my stuffed companion, arm loaded with leftovers, I bumped into the robot that had brought me my meal. “Get out of my way, or I’ll get mad!” it chirped cutely. I got out of its way.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

