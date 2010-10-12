Minnesota Reporter Explains Why Covering Favre Scandal Was Beneath Him

Photo: Remington.com
A reporter for a local, “mainstream” Minnesota news outlet wrote a post explaining why he didn’t cover Minnesota quarterback Brett Favre’s sex scandal until MONTHS after it first broke.His excuse: “all readers and competitors had to go on was an editor’s second-hand account.”
“There wasn’t enough for me to add my professional voice to Deadspin’s megaphone.”
MinnPost: Why we didn’t report Deadspin’s sexting allegations against Favre >>
