Google Interviews Are Like "Chatroulette"

Want to know what’s it like getting interviewed for a job at Google?Go to Chatroulette.com, the site that pairs users into random video chats.



That’s what a source of ours who has been through the ordeal says.

Last week, we published an account of what it’s like interviewing for Google’s open “head of social” position titled, “I Interviewed To Be Google’s “Head Of Social” And It Was Terrible.” The source for that story complained that while his interviewers “were all very, very smart people,” the “process just was not handled well at all.”

The report struck a chord with another source of ours who told us Google interviews are “super disorganized” and that they are “almost like chatroulette.”

“You sit in a room and random people show up on a video conference. Nobody knows what you’re interviewing for since it doesn’t really seem to matter.”

Tempted to try out for a job at Google anyway? Better brush up on these 15 Google interview questions that will make you feel stupid.

