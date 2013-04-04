Hagel Calls North Korea Clear And Present Danger — US Set To Deploy Missile defence To Guam

APDefense Secretary Chuck Hagel has said “North Korea rhetoric presents real, clear danger, threat to US, allies.”



This comes with the announcement of the movement of missile defence batteries to U.S. bases in Guam, a country southeast of the Korean Peninsula.

Hagel has also maintained open communication with Chinese military in terms of mitigating the North Korean threat militarily.

