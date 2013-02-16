Joe Scarborough Blasts John McCain For Blocking Chuck Hagel's Nomination Over A 'Political Grudge'

Photo: MSNBC

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough slammed Republicans for blocking Chuck Hagel’s confirmation as Secretary of defence on Thursday, taking particular exception to some of their reasoning behind it.Scarborough chided Sen. John McCain, who said on Fox News Thursday that “people don’t forget” some of Hagel’s past comments that were critical of his own party and President George W. Bush.



“For the 66,000 troops currently serving in Afghanistan and for the families all across America this morning, I’m sure they’re glad to know that we don’t have a secretary of defence in place and we’re not going to because of a 7-year-old political grudge,” Scarborough said.

“Really? Is that how small we’ve become?” he added.

Scarborough predicted that, eventually, Hagel would be confirmed as Secretary of defence. But he said he’s “much more worried, if you will, about the state of our politics.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.