‘The Mountain’ says he lost 120 pounds by eating 5 high-protein meals a day. Here’s what he dishes up.

Hafthor Bjornsson in 2018 (left) and 2021. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hafthor Björnsson has lost 121 lbs (55kg) as he transitions his career from Strongman to boxing.

“The Mountain” told Insider the five high protein meals he’s been eating every day to get shredded.

He said he enjoys one “cheat meal” per week.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hafthor Björnsson is a former World’s Strongest Man, also well known for playing Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in “Game of Thrones.“

Having begun his career as a basketball player and then transitioned to Strongman and acting, the Icelandic athlete is now turning his hand to boxing.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson)

In the process, Björnsson has lost 55kg (121lbs) over the space of 18 months.

The 6’9″ athlete spoke to Insider about how he ate to lose weight and get shredded.

Björnsson eats the same five meals every day

Björnsson currently eats the same five meals every day, aiming to eat “clean.”

Meal one: Two whole scrambled eggs with 200g chicken, a portion of Thor’s Skyr (Björnsson is an ambassador for the Icelandic yogurt), 40g oatmeal, and 50g blueberries

Two whole scrambled eggs with 200g chicken, a portion of Thor’s Skyr (Björnsson is an ambassador for the Icelandic yogurt), 40g oatmeal, and 50g blueberries Meal two: 230g beef tenderloin with 140g white rice and 100g greens like spinach, zucchini, or green beans

230g beef tenderloin with 140g white rice and 100g greens like spinach, zucchini, or green beans Meal three: 230g chicken with 200g boiled potato (sweet or white) with 100g greens

230g chicken with 200g boiled potato (sweet or white) with 100g greens Meal four: 230g salmon with 100g white rice and 100g spinach

230g salmon with 100g white rice and 100g spinach Meal five: Thor’s Skyr with 30g peanut butter and a scoop of whey protein

Björnsson took ‘baby steps’ on his weight loss journey

Björnsson’s day on a plate seems like a lot of food to most people, but it’s still far less than he was eating to maintain his 205kg size when competing in Strongman events.

Before losing weight, Björnsson ate eight meals a day, sometimes getting up in the middle of the night to eat.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson)

Although now looking to maintain his physique rather than lose more weight, Björnsson said when he started his cut, he ate more than he does now.

Björnsson took “baby steps” on his weight loss journey, tweaking his diet every few months.

He gradually reduced his food intake without counting calories by making little changes like cutting out orange juice, which is high in fructose, and other sugary drinks, and reducing portion sizes.

Björnsson has one cheat meal a week

Once a week, Björnsson goes “off” his diet and enjoys a cheat meal.

“You can’t be a robot,” he said. “We’re all human, we all crave things.”

By eating more indulgent food occasionally, Björnsson finds it easier to stick to his diet.

“It’s OK to go off the diet as long as you stick to it six days a week, or however you do it,” Björnsson said, but he acknowledges that the cheat day approach doesn’t work for everyone.

“My personal preference is to eat healthy six times a week, and then have one day off,” he said. “You obviously don’t go super crazy and eat like a maniac, but if you want a pizza, have a pizza.”