Meet Hadley Nagel: The Debutante Whose Resume Will Make You "Throw Up In A Bucket"

Photo: Fairfield County Look

Get a bucket handy.Tonight, the International Debutante Ball will take place at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel and 30 young ladies will be formally introduced to “high society.”



One of the young women who will be striding onto the stage is a German countess and descendant of two of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

Here name is Hadley Marie Nagel.

Basically, she’s everything you weren’t by the age of 19.

A profile of her in the New York Times will, as a Vanity Fair writer said of Nagel’s resume, make “you just want to throw up in a bucket.”

Her photos are all over the New York social pages, from NY Mag, to New York Social Diary to Guest Of A Guest to Patrick McMullan.

She’s 19 and according to the Times is the most swell debuting girl because of the following achievements:

Published articles and nationally syndicated op-ed pieces

Charity work and charity organisation creation

She’s an expert riflewoman

She’s buddies with Niall Ferguson

She’s a recorded opera artist

Her mum claims she’s inspiration for a character on the hit TV show Gossip Girl, “minus the promiscuity and the drugs.” (Of course.)

She read “Great Expectations” by third grade

At 12 she struck up a pen-pal correspondence with Bryan Sykes, a professor of human genetics at Oxford, after taking an interest in DNA research.

She is the reason there will be a federal monument to James Madison

And these our favourite/most shudder-inducing quotes from Nagel’s sycophantic profile:

“I mean, you still have to pay for your coffee at Starbucks,” on why it actually isn’t a big deal being a Countess.

“While waiting at the Palm Beach airport, she received an e-mail congratulating her for being accepted to Johns Hopkins. Back in New York, another message informed her that she had won a four-year merit scholarship for which she hadn’t even applied.”

“Nagel doesn’t go to frat parties. Good-looking nerds are her type.”

“‘She is not blowing up, like a lot of kids in college, because of beer,’ her mother said.”

“Can she dance? ‘I have rhythm, thank you.'”

For the full profile go to the NY Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.