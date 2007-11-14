Haddad Leaves MSNBC for Newsweek.com

A big-time TV news exec is leaving the tube for broadband. Tammy Haddad, MSNBC’s longtime political director and former exec producer of Hardball with Chris Matthews, is leaving the cable network to produce web video for Newsweek.com and National Journal. Haddad will produce a political show for Newsweek.com, which has a longstanding content deal with MSNBC.com.

Via NYT, Newsweek editor Jon Meacham describes web video as “one of the great new storytelling tools of the time” and Haddad’s charge as devising “a fresh way of reaching more readers with our signature coverage of politics.”

Haddad’s career at MSNBC hit the skids along with Hardball’s ratings, but she is one of the best-connected media players in Washington. After leaving MSNBC, Haddad launched Haddad Media, and will also consult on political coverage for National Journal Group.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.