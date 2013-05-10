Here's How Rich You'd Be If You'd Bought Apple Stock Instead Of Its Gadgets

Between April 1992 and April 2012,



Apple’s stock value increased by over 4000%.Did you buy an Apple product between those dates?

Ever wonder how much money you would have now had you invested in AAPL stock instead of the first iPod when it came out? (That’s $399 in 2001).

You’d have tens of thousands of dollars (see image).

We put 10 of the most popular Apple products of the last two decades together with what their current value would be if they had been stock investments. Our numbers come from Kyle Conroy, a software engineer who compiled all the data on his website.

If you paid for a new MacBook or iPhone in the past 10 years, seeing these figures may cause you to feel some regret. But it’s an interesting reflection of just how successful AAPL stock has been.

Please note that our numbers are not for 2013 — the final value on each slide is what it would have been if the stock was sold in April of 2012, when AAPL was at an all-time high. (AAPL has declined by about a third since then.)

