Had Great Fun on Google Plus While Rome Burned...

More than 600 people, mostly readers of this very blog, added me on Google+ today. We laughed, we discussed the future of social media (how Google Plus will eventually beat Facebook), it was fun — and I don’t remember the last time I’ve used the word “fun” to describe a social network.



Normally it’s a chore, a burden. Approving friend requests, deleting inappropriate Wall posts and spam… You know the drill.

Also, I had started to believe most of my readers were douchey ideologues — judging from the radicalized, mean comments section whenever I post something even remotely political or economic/fact-based in nature — but my Google+ party so far has proven this to be totally false: most of my readers are awesome people, post hilarious content, and raise all sorts of questions I hadn’t thought of beforehand.

I genuinely feel like I’ve made some new real friends today. And had some great conversations.

Unlike Facebook, which blocks you (and sometimes bans you) if you add people you don’t know in real life, the Google Plus architecture seems to almost encourage you to go outside your comfort zone and meet new people.

And explore new content.

It’s the perfect mix of a “content discovery” service like StumbleUpon or Reddit and a more traditional social network like Facebook or LinkedIn.

I absolutely love it so far.

The only downside is that I totally missed out on the growing chaos in Washington: there’s still no debt deal. President Obama allegedly walked out of the latest round of talks, due to the fact that Eric Cantor is an unreasonable and obnoxious attention-seeker.

I’m not all that political — keep my taxes low and my civil rights intact, and I’m thrilled — but I swear to God if the Republicans actually let the United States default on its debt in August… just as a way to stick it to Obama… I will spend every waking moment convincing everyone I know to support whoever runs against Cantor and Boehner — Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Anarchist… doesn’t matter.

If the leaders in Congress are willing to play chicken with the financial standing of the country I live in, that’s not acceptable. (And if they don’t fold before it’s too late, a global depression could result — massive instability would be the likely outcome of the U.S. going from a top-tier rating to a risky has-been republic.)

Anyway, add me on Google+ and let me know if you agree with me.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.