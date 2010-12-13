HACKTIVISTS TAKE DOWN AMAZON

Note: Amazon claims the outtage was due to internal problems, not hackers. We’ll have details as available.



Everyone said they couldn’t do it, but now Operation Payback has taken down Amazon.

For about half an hour, Amazon.co.uk was down, according to SkyNews. German, French and Italian servers were also experiencing problems.

The pro-Wikileaks hackers had boasted they would take down Amazon last week, but nothing happened at the planned hour of attack. We were told in an email from Casaba Security that Amazon survived the attack because of its advanced infrastructure: “Amazon is able to scale, to an extent, their traffic. Amazon probably survived because they can re-route traffic to one of many datacenters and they can scale supply to meet the demand.”

This time a message was posted by the twitter account anonops and then deleted minutes later, according to SkyNews. The message said “We cant confirm anything because we’ll lose our accounts again. Be alert and you will realise.”

Now we’re all realising that the hackers can, at least briefly, take down anyone.

Click here to see Operation Payback’s greatest hits >

