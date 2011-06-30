How To Build Your Own Mac For Just $500

Photo: Hip Hop Blog

I use my Apple netbook almost every day.You heard me right. Netbook. Not MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, but a 9-inch Dell that’s tricked out to run OSX gracefully and without issue.



People have been doing this for years. There are numerous walkthroughs online to tell you how to do this for yourself.

For a small initial investment and a little bit of work, anyone can build a brand new Apple computer. Why not you?

One of the most popular computers to convert into a Macintosh is the Dell Mini series. In fact, Ed Gain started MyMacNetbook.com to spread the word about how to do it.

What follows is a highly abbreviated version of tricking out your Dell to run OSX. Since it’s a technical process and might lead to some questions, you’ll want to head over to Ed’s site to get them answered.

Until then…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.