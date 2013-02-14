The Story Of A Woman Who Pretended To Be A Man Online So She Could Find The Right Guy

Amy Webb

Online dating is no easy feat. So if you actually want to find the “right” person, it seems that you have to be clever about it. That’s why Amy Webb, a digital media consultant and author of Data, A Love Story: How I Gamed Online Dating to Meet My Match, “reverse engineered” online dating to help her find true love, John Paul Titlow of ReadWrite reports.



In order to do so, Webb first had to figure out exactly who she was looking for. She did this by assessing a list of 72 traits, like personal habits and work ethic, she wanted her future lover and dream guy to possess.

She then broke her traits list into tiers, with the top tier featuring the most important characteristics, and ranked each trait from 1-10 based on its level of importance. This resulted in a 1000-point scale that she used to grade and evaluate the men she would end up dating.

Before Webb even set up her “super profile”, she first tested the waters from the male perspective. Webb ended up creating 10 fake profiles of imaginary dream guys, based on her self-created rating system, to see what type of women would be interested in the same guys as her.

In doing so, Webb found out things like which gender initiates conversations the most, correlations between profile popularity and hair colour, and what kind of photos perform the best.

At that point, Webb was ready to create her “super-profile.” The next thing she knew, dozens of men were popping out of the woodwork, asking to meet her. And one of those men is now her husband and the father of her children.

