Hackers used Mariah Carey's Twitter account to post racist slurs, to troll Eminem, and share a string of gibberish

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account appeared to have been hacked on December 31.

The social media channel posted racist slurs, mocked Eminem, and a slew of gibberish during the takeover.

The offending tweets have since been deleted.

CNN reports that some tweets mentioned the “Chuckling Squad” – a group which had claimed responsibility for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last year.

As Twitter users got ready to usher in the new year, many would have been left confused by a string of gibberish unloaded from Mariah Carey’s timeline.

Carey’s account appeared to have been hacked, according to CNN, as it posted racist slurs, trolled Eminem, and seemed to make fun of her followers.

CNN reports that tweets included use of the “N-word,” The Guardian writes that one read “Eminem has a small penis,” and others just seemed to troll the pop singer’s fans.

The offensive tweets have since been deleted from Carey’s account.

While it is not clear who was behind the hacking, CNN says some tweets mentioned the “Chuckling Squad” – a group which claimed responsibility for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last year.

The hackers tweeted racial and anti-Semitic slurs and more than a dozen tweets and retweets over a 20-minute period before Twitter responded, Business Insider previously reported.

The hacking group also targeted YouTubers, including prominent creator James Charles.

