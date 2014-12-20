HACKERS TO SONY: If You Make Any More Trouble, We'll Destroy You

The Sony hackers have sent another chilling email to top executives at the company.

CNN’s Brian Stelter obtained the email.

In the email, the hackers say Sony made the right decision pulling “The Interview,” which portrayed the assassination of North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un. US officials believe the hackers were backed by North Korea.

Those hackers promised not to leak any more private Sony data unless Sony reverses its decision and distributes the movie anyway.

Here’s the email, as read on air by Stelter:

It’s very wise that you have made a decision to cancel the release of The Interview. It will be very useful for you … We ensure the security of your data unless you make additional trouble.

Sony decided to pull “The Interview” premiere on Wednesday after five of the top movie theatre chains said they wouldn’t show the movie following threats by the hackers, known as Guardians of Peace (GOP).

Sony also said it has no plans to release the movie through video on demand or online.

Sony’s decision has caused a lot of debate about what kind of precedent it sets when a major corporation bends to the will of hackers or terrorists. The FBI is expected to announce Friday afternoon that North Korea was involved in the Sony hacks.

