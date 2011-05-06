Hackers Threatening Third Attack Against Sony

Sony’s PlayStation Network has been devastatingly hacked two times already, and now a group of hackers is planning to execute a third hack, CNet reports.



Ouch.

Apparently the hackers in question didn’t like how Sony responded to the first two attack, which was to get the FBI and other authorities on the case. But what else are going to do? Take it?

