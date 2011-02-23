Hackers Steal Millions From Carbon Registries

Hackers have siphoned millions from European carbon registries, which handle carbon trading within the EU, and over half of them have shut down, USA Today reports. Carbon trading promises to make a whole host of industries better, from finance to clean tech, by putting a price on carbon, not to mention fix global warming.



But sophisticated hacker attacks have shut down half of the market activity and siphoned tens of millions of dollars off the market. The hackers use common tactics like social engineering, phishing and trojans to gain access to a system, lurk for a very long time, and then log in as legitimate traders and siphon money to accounts controlled by accomplices.

