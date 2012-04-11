The Best Hackers In The World All Come From One Country

Facebook, Zynga, and other hot companies use Interview Street to recruit programmers. Interview Street posts programming challenges and invites contenders to solve as many as they can.



According to their message board, nine of Interview Street’s top 10 hackers are all from China. One is from an unknown country.

A hacker called ralekseenkov, who is ranked number 11, is from the United States.

What does that say about the talent crunch here?

Photo: Interview Street

