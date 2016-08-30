Hackers can take over an entire network with this tiny $35 box

A group of white hat hackers from Minnesota called RedTeam Security helps companies prevent cyberattacks by exposing their vulnerabilities. One of the ways they do this is by breaking into a building and installing a small computer which grants them remote access to the network. It sounds a lot like something out of “Mr. Robot,” but it’s all very real and works surprisingly well.

