BOOM: Visa.com Drops Dead Instantly After Hackers Attack

Update #2: Visa.com is down again!

Update: That didn’t last long! Less than 20 minutes after Operation Payback took down Visa’s site, it’s back up.

As many people have pointed out, taking down Visa.com is mostly symbolic. It’s not like the site is used for processing payments.

Original: It looks like the hackers that have been waging war on WikiLeaks’ behalf are winning another battle.

Visa.com is not working for us, one hour to the minute after the group promised to attack the site.

Operation Payback is boasting that Visa.com has been taken down and telling its followers to “KEEP FIRING!!!”

