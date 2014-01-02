Hackers Stole Millions Of Phone Numbers And Usernames From Snapchat -- Here's How To See If You're OK

Steve Kovach is upset because his Snapchat username may have been exposed.

Last night, hackers posted a database of 4.6 million Snapchat usernames and phone numbers online.

The database appears to have been taken down in the past few hours.

To check if your phone number or Snapchat user name was exposed, you can use this site.

The good news is that if it was, there aren’t that many malicious things strangers can do with your phone number or Snapchat name. It’s mostly just creepy.

Snapchat is a mobile app people use to send each other self-destructing videos and photos. It’s very popular. Supposedly, Snapchat turned down a multi-billion dollar acquisition offer from Facebook in late 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.