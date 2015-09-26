Hackers appear to have stolen credit card data from numerous Hilton Hotel properties

The Hilton Hotel franchise appears to be the victim of cyberhacking that led to a pattern of credit card fraud dating back to November 2014.

According to online security analyst, Brian Krebs, hackers have “compromised” numerous point-of-sale registers in restaurants, coffee shops, and gift shops at Hilton hotel properties across the country in order to steal credit card information.

In August, Visa alerted numerous financial institutions of a breach. Five different banks determined the commonality between the cards included in that alert was that they were used at Hilton properties — including Embassy Suites, Doubletree, Hampton Inn and Suites, and the upscale Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Krebs reports.

Hilton says it is investigating the claims.

“Hilton Worldwide is strongly committed to protecting our customers’ credit card information,” the company said in a written statement, according to Krebs. “We have many systems in place and work with some of the top experts in the field to address data security. Unfortunately the possibility of fraudulent credit card activity is all too common for every company in today’s marketplace. We take any potential issue very seriously, and we are looking into this matter.”

Krebs says it remains unclear how this will affect Hilton, and that the incident may be ongoing.

