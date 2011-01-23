Hackers Sell Access To Government, Military And University Websites

Photo: Courtesy of United Artists

Looks like the US is ready for cyberwar. A hacker put up a storefront to sell access to sites, which is not very unusual (sadly) these days, but also to military, government and university (.mil, .gov and .edu) sites, which is more so.The exploit was first uncovered by security company Impervia, and Krebs on Security has (mostly) undoctored screenshots.



What’s crazy about this is the brazenness of it all: the hacker basically put up an online storefront, like any e-commerce site, except instead of buying shoes and books, you’re buying government sites.

So for example, for just $499, you can buy root access (full control) to cecom.army.mil, a site whose stated purpose is “to develop, acquire, provide and sustain world-class…systems and Battle Command capabilities for the joint warfighter.”

Interestingly, the hacker doesn’t accept credit cards but accepts the virtual currency Liberty Reserve.

Here’s a screenshot of the storefront:

