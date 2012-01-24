Hackers Seem To Have Broken Into The Twitter Account Of A Senator That Supported PIPA

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Looks like Senator Chuck Grassley’s Twitter account has been hacked.What looks like a rogue user has been firing off tweets for the past few minutes. The tweets have been pretty tame so far, though he did say he wanted Herman Cain to be president this year.



Based on complete unscientific speculation, this could be related to the Protect-IP (PIPA) Act, which Grassley supported at one point, according to The Hill. It was a hotly-contested bill that sparked protests across the country and blackouts for some popular websites.

Here are some of the best tweets:

