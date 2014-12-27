A Hacker Group Has Shared 13,000 Passwords To Sites Like Amazon, Walmart

The hacker group known as Anonymous released a file on Friday containing about 13,000 passwords, it claims.

The stolen account information was posted to Internet file sharing site Ghostbin.

That’s not the biggest password hack we’ve ever seen. With millions of passwords in use for sites around the internet, chances are, yours is not among these 13,000.

But these accounts come from a variety of online sources, the Anonymous claims, some of them really popular.

DailyDot’s Aaron Sankin sifted through the file and discovered the leaks came from the following sites:

Amazon

Walmart

PlayStation Network

Xbox Live

Twitch.tv

Origin.com

Hulu Plus

Dell

Shutterstock

The file also included the accounts of a number of dating and porn sites, and it appears to have some passwords for a popular security program known as CyberGhost, which protects you from a hacker snooping on you when you use public WiFi hotspots.

Just to top it off, Anonymous also posted a copy of the movie “The Interview” making it available for pirated downloads, it said. In an earlier tweet, the group boasted, “When you’re a pirate, everything is free.”

There are two take-aways from this. 1) If you use any of the above online businesses, watch for unusual activity. You can also just change your password now.

And 2) this is another warning that the bad guys are plentiful in cyberspace. So change passwords frequently. Don’t use the same ones over and over and if you bank or shop online, always keep an eye out for weird things or unauthorised purchases with your accounts.

