Security Expert: iPhone Safe As Long As It's Off

John Schwartz of the Times reports that a team of experts at Independent Security Evaluators have figured out how to break into your iPhone through a WiFi connection and download whatever they want: emails, addresses, text-messages, pics. All they have to do is trick you into visiting a special web site.



Details (but unfortunately not step-by-step instructions) available here. John Schwartz, New York Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.