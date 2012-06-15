Security Expert: iPhone Safe As Long As It's Off

Henry Blodget
Iphone

John Schwartz of the Times reports that a team of experts at Independent Security Evaluators have figured out how to break into your iPhone through a WiFi connection and download whatever they want: emails, addresses, text-messages, pics.  All they have to do is trick you into visiting a special web site.

Details (but unfortunately not step-by-step instructions) available hereJohn Schwartz, New York Times.

