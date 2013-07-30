Hackers Have Already Cracked The UK Porn Filter

United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron’s orders regarding a hardcore porn filter had hardly finished echoing through mass media when hackers released a way around the filter.



“It’s called Immunicity — and it’ll crack Cameron’s porn filter too,” writes Andy at the website TorrentFreak.com.

Immunicity is a piece of software that automatically unblocks certain content on the Internet.

“Of course, it’s almost inevitable that when content is blocked there will be those who seek to unblock it,” Andy continues. “That’s been the case with the High Court-ordered blockades of various torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay, KickassTorrents.”

That same criticism came within days of Cameron’s announcement.

Business Insider’s own Steve Kovach wrote this about the new law’s requirement that customers contact ISP’s to unblock pornography:

It’s unclear if that will be over the phone, through the ISP’s website, or some other form, but in essence, all Internet users in the UK will soon have to identify themselves as porn-watchers if they want access to the full Web.

Well, hackers won’t have to make calls, and neither will the guys who are determined to peddle child pornography — certainly they’ll find a way around the blocks.

Furthermore, Cameron’s implementation reportedly involves Chinese telecom’s Huawei-subsidiary Talktalk — raising concerns over foreign surveillance.

