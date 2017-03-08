Hackers and governments can see you through your phone's camera -- here's how to protect yourself

Most people know that computers can have malware, but did you know your cell phone is also vulnerable? Kevin Mitnick, notorious hacker and author of the book “The Art of Invisibility,” explains two easy ways that someone might hack into your phone. Whether it’s a jealous spouse, the CIA, or a nation state, here’s how they might do it and how you can protect yourself.

