Hackers got into Sony Music's Twitter account and claimed that Britney Spears had died

Good news: Britney Spears is not dead, but a series of hacked tweets from Sony Music and Bob Dylan on December 26 made some people think she had died.

The Sony Music Global Twitter account posted on December 26 that “britney spears is dead by accident!”

However, the singer’s management confirmed to CNN that Spears was not “dead by accident” at all. Instead, she is alive.

Hackers also managed to get into the Twitter account of Bob Dylan, which made it seem like he was the first star to mourn Spears (even though she was still alive).

