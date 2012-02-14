Hackers Had Nortel Cracked Wide Open For 10 Years

Nortel HQ

Photo: Glassdoor

Chinese hackers are suspected of enjoying at least 10 years of unfettered access to Nortel Networks’ computer system with help from seven stolen passwords, reports the Wall Street Journal.Brian Shields, a former Nortel employee of 19 years, led an internal investigation and came to the conclusion that the hackers “had access to everything. They had plenty of time. All they had to do was figure out what they wanted.”



An internal report made note that Nortel did “nothing from a security standpoint” to protect itself. This is just worse news as the company sells itself off in chunks after a 2009 bankruptcy filing.

China denies all the accusations of cyberspying. The Chinese embassy in Washington issued a statement that said “cyber attacks are transnational and anonymous” and that you shouldn’t assume China is at fault “without thorough investigation and hard evidence.”

